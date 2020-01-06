Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Technical difficulties force emergency landing of Delta flight at Montreal’s Trudeau airport

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 8:10 pm
A Delta Airlines counter at Montreal's Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport. Monday January 6, 2020.
A Delta Airlines counter at Montreal's Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport. Monday Jan. 6, 2020. Global News

There are no reported injuries after a Delta flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to airline spokesperson Drake Castaneda, Delta 5526 performed an emergency landing at 5:09 p.m. due to a brake overheating.

READ MORE: Landing gear issue forces Air Canada Express Montreal Saguenay flight to return

The flight had departed at 4:34 p.m. The plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, seats 76 passengers but there is no word as to how many people were on board.

A spokesperson for Trudeau airport confirmed the flight had landed safely.

Swoop flight forced to make emergency landing
Swoop flight forced to make emergency landing

The incident comes two days after an Air Canada Express flight from Montreal to Bagotville was forced to return to the same airport.

In that incident, one of the two wheels on the left main landing gear came off during takeoff.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global’s Alessia Maratta and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealEmergency LandingAtlantaDelta AirlinesMontreal Trudeau International AirportDelta 5526emergency landing MontrealMontreal-Atlanta FlightTrudeau Aiport
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.