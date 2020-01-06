Technical difficulties force emergency landing of Delta flight at Montreal’s Trudeau airport

Send this page to someone via email

There are no reported injuries after a Delta flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to airline spokesperson Drake Castaneda, Delta 5526 performed an emergency landing at 5:09 p.m. due to a brake overheating.

READ MORE: Landing gear issue forces Air Canada Express Montreal Saguenay flight to return

The flight had departed at 4:34 p.m. The plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, seats 76 passengers but there is no word as to how many people were on board.

A spokesperson for Trudeau airport confirmed the flight had landed safely.

2:43 Swoop flight forced to make emergency landing Swoop flight forced to make emergency landing

The incident comes two days after an Air Canada Express flight from Montreal to Bagotville was forced to return to the same airport.

In that incident, one of the two wheels on the left main landing gear came off during takeoff.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global’s Alessia Maratta and The Canadian Press