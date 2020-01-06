Menu

Consumer

Nova Scotia independent media company to cease production of 2 local newspapers

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 7:07 pm
File photo.
File photo. Getty Images

Advocate Printing & Publishing, the largest independent printer in Atlantic Canada, announced Monday that the company will no longer be printing The Laker or The Weekly Press, effective immediately.

According to the company, The Laker and The Weekly Press focus exclusively on covering and delivering news to the communities of Fall River and Enfield in Nova Scotia.

“While readership is strong and local journalism has never been more important; from a business perspective, the areas covered by The Weekly Press and The Laker have become more a part of the Metro Halifax trading region,” said Fred Fiander, director of media operations and published at Advocate, in a written statement sent to Global.

Fiander explained that as the local business base has continued to shift to major national retailers and businesses, “the desire for local targeted advertising has diminished,” despite thousands of readers in print and online.

“The time has come for new business models,” stated Fiander.

Global News has reached out to Advocate for information on how many layoffs will take place, but no one was available for immediate comment.

