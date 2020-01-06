‘The Goop Lab’: Netflix drops trailer for new Gwyneth Paltrow series

Send this page to someone via email

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand will officially be making its way to Netflix starting Jan. 24.

In the meantime, the popular streaming service just dropped the trailer for The Goop Lab, a six-part series that promises to delve into some of the controversial topics that the semi-retired actor has discussed through her brand.

Netflix shared the news on their official Twitter account, too, writing: “Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24.”

In the trailer, Paltrow can be seen speaking with researchers, doctors and alternative health practitioners who specialize in pleasure, women’s health, the use of psychedelics, anti-aging and more.

Paltrow will be joined by Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen as they discover and learn about new wellness trends together.

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” Loehnen, who also hosts the Goop podcast, says in the trailer.

Clips also show how patients are interacting with some of the health practices, including orgasmic meditation. In one portion of the trailer, a woman can be seen sitting on the floor with a light shining at her genitalia.

“The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about,” Paltrow said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: ‘How do we make the most of our lives?'”

Since its founding in 2008, the semi-retired actor has turned her controversial health and wellness company, Goop, into a household name.

However, in 2018 the brand came under fire with some saying it’s based on “pseudoscience.”

The 46-year-old was quick to defend her brand, which celebrated its tenth anniversary that year, after BBC’s Charlie Stayt mentioned some of her critics: “We disagree with that wholeheartedly.

“We really believe that there are healing modalities that have existed for thousands of years, and they challenge maybe a very conventional western doctor that might not believe necessarily in the healing powers of essential oils or any variety of acupuncture — things that have been tried and tested for hundreds of years,” she said.

The show will be released on Netflix on Jan. 24.

