8-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs fan in Montreal refuses to eat botched birthday cake

Send this page to someone via email

A diehard eight-year-old fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs who lives in Mascouche, a suburb northeast of Montreal, refused to eat his birthday cake over the weekend after the bakery failed to get the logo right and instead printed the Maple Leaf foods logo on his birthday cake.

“They put the right colours with the blue and white,” said Jacob Bertrand. “But they also put red, and there’s no red.”

READ MORE: Edmonton takes on Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Jacob says he’s the only member of his family who loves the Toronto-based hockey team. His stepmother ordered the cake at a local grocery store bakery — one she would rather not name — but she says she never imagined the baker would get it wrong.

“I ordered it on Dec. 31, and the woman asked me for the logo,” said Tania Lévesque. “I told her she just has to Google it but, clearly, I wasn’t talking about sausages.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lévesque assumed it would all work out since the same bakery got it right for his seventh birthday celebration last year.

Jacob Bertrand on his seventh birthday. Tania Levesque

The family fetched the finished product one hour before the birthday boy was set to celebrate with all his friends, so it was too late to ask for a correction. But Jacob was clearly disappointed when he spotted the culinary disaster.

“He wouldn’t eat the cake,” said Levesque, adding that his friends had no problem devouring it.

READ MORE: London goalie emerging as top prospect with Peterborough Petes

Levesque posted the Maple Leafs fiasco to her Facebook page after Saturday’s celebration. The post has since garnered over a thousand shares.

Jacob Bertrand and his father with his birthday cake. Tania Levesque

“I didn’t think it was funny,” said Jacob in a phone interview on Monday, which happens to be his official birthday.

Story continues below advertisement

His stepmother sees the humour, but Jacob and his father are having a hard time digesting the mishap. Still, they happily posed for a picture next to the cake with their thumbs down to show their disappointment.