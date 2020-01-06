Menu

Cannabis

Edibles, vapes and other cannabis products go on sale in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 6:15 am
Ontario government expands menu of products available at licensed cannabis retailers
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan 3, 2020) The Ontario Cannabis Store says there will be delays in bringing out out to product, but that things will move more smoothly this time around. Mark Carcasole reports.

TORONTO – The latest generation of cannabis products will be available for legal sale in Ontario starting today.

The Ontario Cannabis Store is releasing 59 new products, including edibles, beverages, lotions and concentrates.

The products will be available on the shelves of physical retail stores starting today and will go on sale online on Jan. 16.

But the OCS, Ontario’s pot distributor, warns that supplies are tight and some of the products could sell out quickly.

It says it will work to replenish supplies quickly and hopes to roll out more products in the coming months.

Prices for legally sold edibles will range from $7 to $14, beverages are set to cost between $4 and $10, and vapes will be priced anywhere from $25 to $125.

Story continues below advertisement
Edibles, vapes and tea to become available in Ontario pot shops
Edibles, vapes and tea to become available in Ontario pot shops
© 2020 The Canadian Press
