Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Kelowna

Interior Health considering Kelowna ‘substance use stabilization beds’

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 2:44 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 2:50 pm
Interior Health is considering creating short-term stabilization beds for Kelowna.
Interior Health is considering creating short-term stabilization beds for Kelowna. Space Images

Interior Health (IH) is looking at creating a new short-term housing option in Kelowna for people struggling with, what it describes as, “substance use and unstable living conditions.”

The health authority put out a request for expressions of interest on Thursday to see if there are service providers willing and able to provide the beds “immediately.”

READ MORE: ‘They’re still human beings’: Homeless say police kicked them off Leon Avenue night of club opening

IH describes the potential new spaces as “substance use stabilization beds” or “stabilization and transition services beds.”

IH envisions people using the stabilization beds for one or two weeks after they’ve finished “acute detox,” before or after inpatient treatment or while moving into or out of other housing.

READ MORE: Low barrier facility in Downtown Kelowna now operational

The health authority is looking for any potential operator to provide 24-hour supervision for the site, as well as support services to residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents would be expected to pay for a portion of the housing cost, it says.

READ MORE: Addiction a top cause of homelessness across Canada, but not always No. 1

IH said, if established, the stabilization beds would be temporary and would only be in place for up to a year-and-a-half.

However, the health authority’s request for expressions of interest document makes it clear Interior Health is hasn’t committed to going ahead with the project.

Despite the city’s mayor saying it’s doing its best to solve the homelessness crisis in downtown Kelowna, two more businesses are packing up and re-locating
Despite the city’s mayor saying it’s doing its best to solve the homelessness crisis in downtown Kelowna, two more businesses are packing up and re-locating

The proposal comes as Kelowna continues to grapple with homelessness.

The city’s newest shelter, the Welcome Inn on Ellis Street, opened this week with spots for around 20 people.

Welcome Inn spokesperson Jason Siebenga admitted it is a band-aid solution but one he said is necessary during winter weather.

It is eventually expected to expand to 40 beds, but will close at the end of March.

“The expectation is that people will be able to move into other shelters, and there’s also some bridge housing opening in the spring to alleviate some of the pressure on the system,” Siebenga said.

The Welcome Inn shelter was announced as a stop-gap measure in mid-December after the City of Kelowna’s November decision to move people living outside on Leon Avenue to two other outdoor sites proved highly controversial.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Services to be removed from Kelowna homeless shelter site: city

The city said the homeless camp was moved due to concerns about hazardous living conditions.

—With files from Jules Knox and Darrian Matassa-Fung

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaHousingHomelessnessAddictionShelterInterior Healthhealth authorityIHshort-term housingRFEI stabalization bedsShort-term housing Kelownasubstance use stabalization beds
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.