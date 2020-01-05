Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Multiple dead after bus, tractor-trailers crash in Pennsylvania: officials

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 5, 2020 7:36 am
Updated January 5, 2020 7:39 am
.
. Global News

Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed the deaths to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but a number was not immediately reported. A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Donegal at Exit 91, the newspaper reported.

In a tweet, DeFebo said crews were on scene at the site of the crash and that a “prolonged closure” is likely.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

-With a file from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
PennsylvaniaBus CrashFatal Bus CrashTour bus crashtractor-trailer crashPennsylvania Turnpikebus crash pittsburghPa turnpikePenn Turnpikepennsylvania bus crashpennsylvania turnpike crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.