Multiple dead after bus, tractor-trailers crash in Pennsylvania: officials

Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed the deaths to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but a number was not immediately reported. A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

PA Turnpike closed in BOTH directions between the New Stanton Exit #75 and the Breezewood Exit #161 due to a multi-vehicle accident between New Stanton and Donegal impacting both directions. @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKA @TrafficWatch4 @TotalTrafficMDT pic.twitter.com/ZA0W7RsS9E — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 5, 2020

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Donegal at Exit 91, the newspaper reported.

In a tweet, DeFebo said crews were on scene at the site of the crash and that a “prolonged closure” is likely.

Crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash with fatalities on @PA_Turnpike, milepost 86 westbound. Crash involves 2 tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles. Turnpike is closed in both directions from New Stanton (#75) to Breezewood (#161). A prolonged closure likely. — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) January 5, 2020

Further details weren’t immediately available.

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

-With a file from Global News