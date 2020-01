Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Katyusha rocket fell near the United States embassy in Baghdad‘s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions on Saturday but caused no casualties, two police sources told Reuters.

The rocket fell inside the Green Zone’s Celebrations Square, near the U.S. embassy.

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement