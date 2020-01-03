B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating after young bear illegally killed in Beaverdell

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A post on Facebook has rippled through Beaverdell, B.C., involving an illegal killing of a bear.

The post show two pictures — one of the discarded bear pelt and another showing the scene of the location, where the bear remains were found.

The bear remains were found on Smoker Road in Beaverdell by Jordyn Leigh, when she was out snowmobiling.

Beaverdell residents say they don’t condone such hunting practices and are disturbed by the incident.

“It’s definitely something that’s frowned upon in this neck of the woods,” said Gerry Rollie, who lives on Smoker Road.

“Everybody out here respects the wildlife.”

Other Beaverdell residents question if the perpetrator is from the area.

“I think it’s terrible and I don’t think any of the locals have anything to do with it,” said Christy Coone.

“I think a lot of people come from out of town and they come and hunt here.”

A young bear pelt was found on Smoker Road in Beaverdell. Facebook

Bear hunting season in the region closed on Nov. 30 and bears under two years of age cannot be hunted anywhere in British Columbia.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has opened an investigation into the incident.

“There are no suspects associated with the bear hide,” said Tobe Sprado, a B.C. Conservation Service inspector. “At this point in time, all we have is a dumped bear hide.”

The Fur-Bearers, a non-profit organization based out of Vancouver, has issued a reward of $1,500 for any information regarding the killing.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service hopes the reward will increase attention to the careless act and generate leads.

“We are appealing to the public if they have any information of the bear hide at this particular location,” said Sprado.

The pelt is one of a smaller bear but the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says without an actual bear tooth, they can’t identify the bears age.

