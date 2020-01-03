Menu

Canada

B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating after young bear illegally killed in Beaverdell

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 7:52 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 8:31 pm
Young bear killed illegally in Beaverdell, B.C.

Warning: This story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

A post on Facebook has rippled through Beaverdell, B.C., involving an illegal killing of a bear.

The post show two pictures — one of the discarded bear pelt and another showing the scene of the location, where the bear remains were found.

READ MORE: Poaching fines, hunting bans and animal rescue: busy December for B.C. Conservation Officer Service

The bear remains were found on Smoker Road in Beaverdell by Jordyn Leigh, when she was out snowmobiling.

Beaverdell residents say they don’t condone such hunting practices and are disturbed by the incident.

“It’s definitely something that’s frowned upon in this neck of the woods,” said Gerry Rollie, who lives on Smoker Road.

“Everybody out here respects the wildlife.”

READ MORE: B.C. man fined, banned from hunting for killing therapy dog mistaken for wolf

Other Beaverdell residents question if the perpetrator is from the area.

“I think it’s terrible and I don’t think any of the locals have anything to do with it,” said Christy Coone.

“I think a lot of people come from out of town and they come and hunt here.”

A young bear pelt was found on Smoker Road in Beaverdell.
A young bear pelt was found on Smoker Road in Beaverdell. Facebook

Bear hunting season in the region closed on Nov. 30 and bears under two years of age cannot be hunted anywhere in British Columbia.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has opened an investigation into the incident.

“There are no suspects associated with the bear hide,” said Tobe Sprado, a B.C. Conservation Service inspector. “At this point in time, all we have is a dumped bear hide.”

The Fur-Bearers, a non-profit organization based out of Vancouver, has issued a reward of $1,500 for any information regarding the killing.

READ MORE: Hunting for caribou herd allowed by Yukon without support of First Nation

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service hopes the reward will increase attention to the careless act and generate leads.

“We are appealing to the public if they have any information of the bear hide at this particular location,” said Sprado.

The pelt is one of a smaller bear but the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says without an actual bear tooth, they can’t identify the bears age.

Increasing number of bears destroyed in Metro Vancouver
Increasing number of bears destroyed in Metro Vancouver
OkanaganBritish ColumbiaBearHuntingpoachingsouthern interiorIllegal HuntingbeaverdellBear killing
