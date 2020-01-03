Driver killed in collision with train northeast of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after an SUV collided with a train northeast of Edmonton early Friday morning.

At around 12:15 a.m., RCMP were called to the collision on Range Road 223 north of Township Road 572, which is about 10 kilometres southwest of Redwater, Alta.

Police said the SUV failed to stop at a set of train tracks, and the driver’s side of the vehicle struck the train. The driver was killed in the collision, RCMP said in a media release Friday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire after hitting the train. Police said a 35-year-old man in the passenger seat of the SUV was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

The crash is still under investigation and RCMP said they are still in the process of identifying the driver.

Charges are not expected to be laid.

Redwater is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.