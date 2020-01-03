Menu

World

Federal government tells Canadians to consider leaving Iraq

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 5:48 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 5:54 pm
Qassem Soleimani: Who he was and why the United States killed him
WATCH ABOVE: Who he was and why the United States killed him

The federal government is telling Canadians in Iraq to consider leaving the country in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian general.

In updated travel advisories on Friday, the government says the security situation in both Iraq and Iran “could worsen with little warning.”

READ MORE: Killing of Qassem Soleimani could endanger Canadian troops in Middle East, experts say

“There is an increased threat of attacks against Western interests and of terrorist attacks in general.”

The government has been telling Canadians not to travel to Iraq since October, after widespread protests broke out.

As for travelling to Iran, the government says any visitors should exercise “a high degree of caution.”

“Violent demonstrations could occur in the coming days,” the travel advisory stated.

Mixed international reaction following killing of top Iranian military commander
Mixed international reaction following killing of top Iranian military commander

For those who decide to stay in the countries or travel there, the government recommends taking precautions such as limiting your movements, being aware of your surroundings and monitoring media reports.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous escalation point’: U.S. killing of Iran’s Soleimani raises global concern

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, along with Iraqi paramilitary leaders were killed in a targeted drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on Friday, Jan. 3.

The attack has sparked calls among world leaders for de-escalation on both sides over fears a greater conflict could break out.

Iran has promised to retaliate against the U.S.

READ MORE: Iran promises ‘harsh retaliation’ for U.S. killing of top general Soleimani

IraqIranTravel advisoryIran TrumpQassem SoleimaniIran drone strikeiran retaliationRevolutionary GuardIran airstrikecrisis in the Middle Eastsoleimani iranTravel advisoriescanada travel advisory iraq iran
