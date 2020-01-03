Federal government tells Canadians to consider leaving Iraq

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is telling Canadians in Iraq to consider leaving the country in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian general.

In updated travel advisories on Friday, the government says the security situation in both Iraq and Iran “could worsen with little warning.”

“There is an increased threat of attacks against Western interests and of terrorist attacks in general.”

The government has been telling Canadians not to travel to Iraq since October, after widespread protests broke out.

As for travelling to Iran, the government says any visitors should exercise “a high degree of caution.”

“Violent demonstrations could occur in the coming days,” the travel advisory stated.

For those who decide to stay in the countries or travel there, the government recommends taking precautions such as limiting your movements, being aware of your surroundings and monitoring media reports.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, along with Iraqi paramilitary leaders were killed in a targeted drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on Friday, Jan. 3.

The attack has sparked calls among world leaders for de-escalation on both sides over fears a greater conflict could break out.

Iran has promised to retaliate against the U.S.

