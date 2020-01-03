Plane lands safely at YLW after reporting mechanical issue

Emergency crews were called to Kelowna International Airport on Friday morning for an outbound plane that had to return because of a mechanical issue.
According to the City of Kelowna, Central Mountain Air flight 730 advised air traffic control at 10:40 a.m., that it was returning to the airport because of a mechanical issue.
Emergency response teams were dispatched to the airport as a precaution, with the Kelowna-to-Prince George flight landing safely at 10:51 a.m.
According to Central Mountain Air’s website, the plane was scheduled to leave at 10:10 a.m., and arrive in Prince George at 11:30 a.m.
The flight now features a revised departure time of 1:30 p.m., and an arrival of 2:50 p.m.
The city said there was no disruption to other flights at YLW.
Global News has reached out to Central Mountain Air for more information regarding the incident.
