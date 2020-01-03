Menu

Okanagan

Plane lands safely at YLW after reporting mechanical issue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 3:49 pm
Conditions at Kelowna International Airport on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Conditions at Kelowna International Airport on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Nav Canada

Emergency crews were called to Kelowna International Airport on Friday morning for an outbound plane that had to return because of a mechanical issue.

According to the City of Kelowna, Central Mountain Air flight 730 advised air traffic control at 10:40 a.m., that it was returning to the airport because of a mechanical issue.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the airport as a precaution, with the Kelowna-to-Prince George flight landing safely at 10:51 a.m.

READ MORE: 10K passengers a day to pass through YLW during peak holiday season

According to Central Mountain Air’s website, the plane was scheduled to leave at 10:10 a.m., and arrive in Prince George at 11:30 a.m.

The flight now features a revised departure time of 1:30 p.m., and an arrival of 2:50 p.m.

The city said there was no disruption to other flights at YLW.

Global News has reached out to Central Mountain Air for more information regarding the incident.

