Rocket Report: Kyle Topping skating again after surgery for broken ankle

It was a bad break for Kyle Topping and the Kelowna Rockets.

“The injury was a jolt to our whole organization,” said Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

On Oct. 30 in Victoria, Topping fell and slid into the boards.

“It was fresh, early in a period and went down and didn’t slow down at all as he hit it. [He] got his feet up and just bent the wrong way,” Hamilton said.

Topping broke his ankle in two places and underwent surgery a few days later.

The injury threw a wrench into the Rockets’ roster.

With Kelowna hosting the Memorial Cup in May, big things were expected of Topping and his fourth season with the franchise.

“He’s a 70-point guy [from] last year and certainly we were expecting that from him this year, and probably more,” Hamilton said.

Fast forward two months and the 20-year-old B.C. product is on the mend.

But Topping’s broken ankle required some hardware to heal, and he’ll probably be setting off metal detectors for the rest of his life.

“I got surgery and I had a plate and about six or seven screws,” Topping said, adding “[the doctors] say it is stronger than it was before.”

And that has allowed Topping to start staging an early comeback from what many thought might be a season-ending injury.

In fact, the popular forward has already been skating 10 times since his surgery.

“Obviously I eased into it, but now we are starting a little higher pace and different movements and stuff like that, so it’s going good,” Topping said.

On Friday, Topping took to the ice under the watchful eye of Rockets assistant coach Vern Fiddler, who put him through some skating drills.

“I feel good I mean definitely getting better every day I feel more comfortable every time I hit the ice,” Topping said.

A potential return for Topping from the injured reserve list is good news for Rockets fans.

However, it presents the team with a bit of a problem.

League regulations stipulate that a team can only carry three 20-year-olds, and Kelowna has four.

“We’ll just see where his is at, because we have got to make a decision,” said Hamilton. “We have to be confident that [Topping] is going to survive the battles here.”

With the WHL trade deadline fast approaching next Friday, Hamilton will have to decide on who stays and who goes.

“It’s a decision we will make the middle of next week as to where we are at with [Topping] and then decide on what our roster is going to look like,” Hamilton added.

With a chance to play in the Memorial Cup at stake, Topping’s timetable for a comeback is coming up quick.

“Sometime in January, that’s the plan,” Topping said.

The Rockets are expecting an updated doctor’s report on Topping early next week.

