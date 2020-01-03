Worker trapped under bucket of tipped picker truck in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Fire trucks and EMS vehicles were called to a scene just south of Yellowhead Trail Friday morning after a truck fell over and the person inside the bucket was trapped.

One worker, who was inside the bucket, was taken to hospital, according to the district fire chief.

He described the worker’s injuries as non-life-threatening. The worker was conscious and breathing but the district fire chief said significant injuries were sustained to the lower body and there were upper body injuries as well. The worker was pinned from the waist down, he said.

The chief said it isn’t clear what happened or how the truck fell over.

Several emergency crews were seen near 125 Avenue and 75 Street at around noon. Firefighters taped off a section of the property.

A worker said the company involved, Commercial Industries Ltd., was doing work taking down light poles on the lot.

A worker was taken to hospital after this vehicle tipped over, trapping them under the truck’s bucket, on Jan. 3, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

