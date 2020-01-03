Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 11:27 am
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop by OPP early Friday, police say.

Around 12:45 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding along Highway 7 near Kawartha Lakes Road 46, just west of Oakwood.

Police say subsequent investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Cody Lisanti, 28, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 20.

Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
