City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop by OPP early Friday, police say.

Around 12:45 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding along Highway 7 near Kawartha Lakes Road 46, just west of Oakwood.

Police say subsequent investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Cody Lisanti, 28, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 20.

2:04 Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019 Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019

Story continues below advertisement