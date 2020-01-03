Menu

$5.75M ‘Dr. Phil’ house for sale, includes his son’s giant teddy bears and guns

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 1:25 pm
This real estate photo shows a home listed for sale by the McGraw Family Trust in Beverly Hills, Calif.
This real estate photo shows a home listed for sale by the McGraw Family Trust in Beverly Hills, Calif. Realtor.com

Whoever buys Dr. Phil‘s newly listed mansion will have to evict his son’s giant teddy bear collection — or find a good psychiatrist after spending a few nights in their presence.

Phil McGraw and his son, musician Jordan McGraw, just listed a Beverly Hills estate for sale through their family trust with an asking price of $5.75 million, according to the real estate listing.

READ MORE: Real estate listing boasts 4 beds, 1 bath — and a creepy ‘Scream’ character

Jordan McGraw has been living there and is overseeing the sale through the McGraw Family Trust, realtor Hilton & Hyland told CNN. Dr. Phil has never actually lived in the home, a spokesperson for his show added.

The 6,170-square-foot home is filled with off-kilter, pop-culture-inspired decor, including a wall of guns and a wide variety of Batman, Star Wars and teddy bear-related items that sparked mockery on Twitter this week.

One Twitter user described it as an “Instagram hypebeast mecca.”

“Money can’t buy taste,” added another user. “Yikes.”

READ MORE: Family haunted by ‘The Watcher’ sells dream home at a loss

The “private villa oasis” boasts five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, an inviting backyard and an interior with some truly “eclectic finishes,” according to the listing on Realtor.com. The listing also includes a photo gallery, with the first dozen pictures depicting the exterior of the house.

The McGraw Family Trust’s house is shown in Beverly Hills, Calif., in this real estate listing photo.
The McGraw Family Trust’s house is shown in Beverly Hills, Calif., in this real estate listing photo. Realtor.com

However, things start getting weird on the inside. The images show dozens of teddy bear figurines depicted as various pop culture characters, from Batman to Homer Simpson. It’s unclear exactly what they are, but they bear a striking resemblance to designer dolls produced by Bearbrick, a Japanese company.

Several teddy bear-like versions of pop culture characters are shown in the McGraw Family Trust’s California home.
Several teddy bear-like versions of pop culture characters are shown in the McGraw Family Trust’s California home. Realtor.com

One photo shows a massive, curving staircase that appears to be overgrown with “vines” arcing up behind a forest-themed bar. The image also shows some other “eclectic” touches with the decor, including a wall full of guns and a teddy bear hanging from an enormous pair of red lips.

A staircase is shown in the McGraw Family Trust’s California villa.
A staircase is shown in the McGraw Family Trust’s California villa. Realtor.com

The dining room can be seen on the right, where several rifles and machine guns are on display.

“The ‘guns’ on display are actually an anti-gun installation where the useless guns are melted,” Jerry J. Sharell, a spokesperson for the Dr. Phil show, told CNN.

The living room is filled with pop culture references and teddy dolls.

The McGraw Family Trust’s living room is shown in this real estate photo.
The McGraw Family Trust’s living room is shown in this real estate photo. Realtor.com

Another image shows Batman and Joker teddies presiding over a rec room with a pool table in the centre. A Batman cowl can be seen on a display shelf in the background.

A recreation room is shown in this image from a real estate listing.
A recreation room is shown in this image from a real estate listing. Realtor.com
An entryway is shown in this home owned by the McGraw Family Trust in California.
An entryway is shown in this home owned by the McGraw Family Trust in California. Realtor.com

There are also likely more teddy bears hiding in unphotographed corners of the house, judging from Jordan McGraw’s Twitter account. He’s posted several videos over the last year that show him singing in what appears to be the house with more odd dolls in the background.

He has been touring as the opening act for the Jonas Brothers in recent months.

The furnishings are definitely eccentric, but the realtor site says they can be removed if the buyer wants to transform the house into his or her “own vision.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bearbrickdoctor philDr phil bearsDr Phil gunsDr Phil homeDr Phil House saleDr Phil teddy bearsguns bears Dr PhilJordan McGrawJordan McGraw bearsJordan McGraw Teddy bears
