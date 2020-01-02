Lethbridge women traumatized after random attack

Send this page to someone via email

A young woman is speaking out after being assaulted on the west side in Lethbridge on New Year’s Eve.

Adrienne Sandford required several stitches after being punched and kicked repeatedly. She also says that the the attackers didn’t want money or her wallet, just her pizza.

Sandford says she was walking home after grabbing pizza, when, without warning, she was attacked by two complete strangers in the park near her home.

“I order pizza to go spend New Year’s Eve with my parents,” Sandford said.

“I double-backed to my apartment after I realized I forgot my smokes and I was jumped from behind in the field connecting to my apartment.”

She says the anonymous attackers then kicked and punched her repeatedly. Sanford says she needed four stitches in her arm and three on her forehead.

The attack lasted only a few minutes, but she says the ordeal has left her terribly shaken.

“I got booted in the ribs; it was pretty traumatic,” she said.

“I had blood pouring down the side of my face, blood coming down my arm, my jeans were coated in blood.”

After the attack, Sandford says she immediately called her mom, and her brother called the police.

“Within minutes the police were at my parents house, checking me over making sure I was okay, getting as many details as possible and I really applaud them for that quick response,” she said.

“That was incredible.”

Sandford says police were unable to find any suspects after thoroughly canvassing the area.

“My parents have lived in that neighborhood for four, five years, and never had any issues,” she said. “I’ve lived there for four months with my son, he’s two. Never had any issues.”

Sandford says she’d like the two attackers to come forward and turn themselves in.

She says she’s glad it wasn’t worse, but she will think twice the next time she ventures out into the park at night by herself.

