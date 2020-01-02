‘Operation Red Nose’ volunteer drivers hit by alleged impaired driver on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

When people sign up for a ride with Operation Red Nose, it’s with the intent of preventing a collision caused by impaired driving.

The organization provides volunteers who drive intoxicated drivers home in their own vehicles during the holiday season.

READ MORE: Republican lawmaker who wrote column about drunk driving gets charged with it

But in Kamloops on New Year’s Eve, a trio of Operation Red Nose volunteers and their three clients were themselves the victims of a collision with an allegedly impaired driver.

Kamloops RCMP say the incident happened minutes before midnight on Dec. 31, on the East Trans-Canada Highway near Grand Boulevard.

1:30 Young cab driver killed by suspected drunk driver in East Vancouver Young cab driver killed by suspected drunk driver in East Vancouver

According to police, the driver of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck slammed into a Subaru Forester and a Ford Focus from behind, before crossing into incoming traffic then leaving the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicles that were struck were filled with the volunteer drivers and their passengers, but that fortunately none of them were seriously hurt.

READ MORE: Impaired driving critics say ridesharing could have prevented fatal Vancouver crash

The alleged drunk driver found himself down an embankment, and needed emergency crews to extricate him from the truck, police say.

Mounties said he refused to give a breath sample, and was handed a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and charged with driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.