Kingston man arrested after service dog in training kicked

Several Kingston police officers were called downtown after a man allegedly assaulted a puppy training to be a service animal.
The incident took place at the corner of Queen and Montreal streets on Thursday, when a man booted another man’s dog as they were crossing paths.
The dog was wearing a vest that read “puppy in training.”
Kingston police were called around noon on Thursday and after a short pursuit, the suspect was found near the Hotel Dieu Hospital on Brock Street.
Police arrested the man but it’s currently unclear if he’s facing any charges.
