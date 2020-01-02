Kingston man arrested after service dog in training kicked

Send this page to someone via email

Several Kingston police officers were called downtown after a man allegedly assaulted a puppy training to be a service animal.

The incident took place at the corner of Queen and Montreal streets on Thursday, when a man booted another man’s dog as they were crossing paths.

The dog was wearing a vest that read “puppy in training.”

Kingston police were called around noon on Thursday and after a short pursuit, the suspect was found near the Hotel Dieu Hospital on Brock Street.

Police arrested the man but it’s currently unclear if he’s facing any charges.

