Crime

Kingston man arrested after service dog in training kicked

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 4:22 pm
A man was arrested in downtown Kingston on Thursday after he allegedly kicked this dog on Thursday afternoon.
Global Kingston

Several Kingston police officers were called downtown after a man allegedly assaulted a puppy training to be a service animal.

The incident took place at the corner of Queen and Montreal streets on Thursday, when a man booted another man’s dog as they were crossing paths.

The dog was wearing a vest that read “puppy in training.”

Kingston woman says she and her dog were attacked by two off-leash dogs

Kingston police were called around noon on Thursday and after a short pursuit, the suspect was found near the Hotel Dieu Hospital on Brock Street.

Police arrested the man but it’s currently unclear if he’s facing any charges.

