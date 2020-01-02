Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Rotavirus vaccine now available in Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 10:08 am
This transmission electron micrograph shows intact rotavirus particles. .
This transmission electron micrograph shows intact rotavirus particles. . The Canadian Press/HO, CDC

Nova Scotia says the rotavirus vaccine is now available for children born on or after Nov. 1, 2019.

Rotavirus is a highly contagious, easily transmitted virus that causes gastrointestinal illness in children, typically those between three and 24 months of age.

Common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

READ MORE: Immunologist tears into Nova Scotia over lack of rotavirus vaccination program

As part of an announcement made in November, the province added the vaccine to its childhood vaccination program.

Nova Scotia is the last province or territory in Canada to create a publicly funded immunization program for rotavirus.

READ MORE: Teaching kids to wash their hands? Sing ‘Frère Jacques’

The vaccine is available through the province’s publicly funded childhood immunization program and is ingested orally as part of routine immunizations at two, four and six months of age.

Story continues below advertisement
Local Doctor calling for province to cover rotavirus vaccination program
Local Doctor calling for province to cover rotavirus vaccination program

“When parents take their babies for their two-month checkups, the rotavirus vaccine is now among the vaccinations they will be offered through the publicly funded immunization program,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

“This is an important step forward in protecting infants against common childhood illnesses.”

Tweet This

The rotavirus vaccine is available in family doctors’ offices, primary care clinics and public health offices.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHealth CareVaccinationVaccineNova Scotia Health CareRobert StrangRotavirusRotavirus Vaccinechildhood immunization programchildhood vaccination programrotavirus vaccine Nova Scotia
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.