Rotavirus vaccine now available in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia says the rotavirus vaccine is now available for children born on or after Nov. 1, 2019.

Rotavirus is a highly contagious, easily transmitted virus that causes gastrointestinal illness in children, typically those between three and 24 months of age.

Common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

As part of an announcement made in November, the province added the vaccine to its childhood vaccination program.

Nova Scotia is the last province or territory in Canada to create a publicly funded immunization program for rotavirus.

The vaccine is available through the province’s publicly funded childhood immunization program and is ingested orally as part of routine immunizations at two, four and six months of age.

“When parents take their babies for their two-month checkups, the rotavirus vaccine is now among the vaccinations they will be offered through the publicly funded immunization program,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

“This is an important step forward in protecting infants against common childhood illnesses.” Tweet This

The rotavirus vaccine is available in family doctors’ offices, primary care clinics and public health offices.