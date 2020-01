Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s first baby of the decade was born happy and healthy at the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg Women’s Hospital, Shared Health says, just minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Sunaina and Rupinder Singh’s baby boy weighs seven pounds, eight ounces, according to Shared Health. He was born at 12:18 a.m.

The family says they have not yet named the child.

