Canada

New 5-year e-scooter pilot begins New Year’s Day in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 10:16 am
Updated December 31, 2019 10:17 am
Bird e-scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 106 Street in Edmonton's Old Strathcona area on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Bird e-scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 106 Street in Edmonton's Old Strathcona area on Friday, August 16, 2019. Morris Gamblin, Global News

TORONTO – Ontario will launch a five-year pilot on Wednesday allowing the use of electric scooters across the province.

The government announced the pilot in November after holding several weeks of consultations.

READ MORE: Ontario government to allow e-scooters on roads in 5-year trial period

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has said the pilot will expand business opportunities and offer choice to commuters.

The e-scooters cannot exceed a maximum operating speed of 24 kilometres per hour and must also have a horn or bell.

READ MORE: Company behind Toronto e-scooter pilot blindsided by recommendation to ban scooters on city property

Riders must be at least 16 years old and must wear a helmet while driving one of the vehicles.

Advocates for disabled residents have criticized the plan, saying the vehicles will present a safety threat for the disabled and non-disabled alike.

The ministry says municipalities must pass bylaws to permit e-scooter use and set safety standards in their communities.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentCaroline MulroneyOntario PC GovernmentE-scooterselectronic scootersontario e-scooter pilot project
