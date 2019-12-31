New 5-year e-scooter pilot begins New Year’s Day in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario will launch a five-year pilot on Wednesday allowing the use of electric scooters across the province.

The government announced the pilot in November after holding several weeks of consultations.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has said the pilot will expand business opportunities and offer choice to commuters.

The e-scooters cannot exceed a maximum operating speed of 24 kilometres per hour and must also have a horn or bell.

Riders must be at least 16 years old and must wear a helmet while driving one of the vehicles.

Advocates for disabled residents have criticized the plan, saying the vehicles will present a safety threat for the disabled and non-disabled alike.

The ministry says municipalities must pass bylaws to permit e-scooter use and set safety standards in their communities.