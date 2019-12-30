Menu

IIO

Woman involved in fire, Christmas Day standoff with Victoria, B.C. police dies: IIO

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 9:03 pm
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian person. Independent Investigations Office

A woman who police say barricaded herself inside a Victoria apartment on Christmas Day has died, according to B.C.’s police watchdog.

Victoria police said they were called to a disturbance in the multi-unit apartment in the city’s downtown core around 6 p.m. to reports of a barricaded person.

READ MORE: One person in critical condition after barricade, fire in Victoria: Police

Police said they deployed their emergency response team when they saw smoke coming from the suite.

VicPD said firefighters put out the flames, and the suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The IIO confirmed Monday that the woman had died in hospital of her injuries, and said it had been in contact with her family.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Christmas Eve death on Vancouver Island

The agency said it continues to investigate.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian person.

