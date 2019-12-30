Menu

Impending snowstorm in Montreal leads to flight cancellations

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 9:15 am
Updated December 30, 2019 9:28 am
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall area for parts of southern Quebec.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall area for parts of southern Quebec. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Dozens of flights have been cancelled and delayed in Montreal early Monday morning ahead of a impending snowstorm and freezing rain in the area.

The Montreal-Trudeau International Airport reports that as of 9 a.m., at least 74 flights have been cancelled for the day.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a swath of southern Quebec starting Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Weather warning in effect for greater Montreal on Monday

The weather agency says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected for several regions, including Montreal, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and the Quebec City area.

“In addition, moderate to strong easterly winds may occasionally reduce visibility in blowing snow, especially over exposed areas,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

The bout of winter weather could make travel difficult, according to Environment Canada. Drivers should be careful on the roads as weather conditions change.

The Société de transport de Montréal, the city’s public transit agency, is asking commuters to carefully plan more time for their trips due to the snow.

Montrealers enjoy Merry Montreal festivities as new year approaches
Montrealers enjoy Merry Montreal festivities as new year approaches

— With files from the Canadian Press

SnowEnvironment CanadaSnowfall WarningMontreal weatherMontreal SnowstormMontreal snowfall warningMontreal-Trudeau AirportMontreal Flights
