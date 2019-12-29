Politicians collect donations for 31 displaced by Winnipeg holiday fires

Send this page to someone via email

Two local politicians are collecting donations for 31 people displaced by two fires over the Christmas season.

Twenty-five people lost their homes on Boxing Day after an apartment fire on Agnes Street led to a total loss — the building had to be demolished. Six others were displaced by a Furby Street fire.

The Red Cross provided support — hotel beds, meals and medicine — for 72 hours, a spokesman said previously.

However, those left homeless will now have to find new places to live.

According to a news release, NDP MP Leah Gazan and NDP MLA Lisa Naylor are now hosting a drop-off site for donations, including clothing, diapers, hygiene products, bedding, towels and other household items.

The site is at 892 Sargent Ave. and will be open Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

