Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Politicians collect donations for 31 displaced by Winnipeg holiday fires

By Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 1:33 pm
Demolition crews tore down the apartment block at 578 Agnes St. Friday after fire ripped through the building early Boxing Day.
Demolition crews tore down the apartment block at 578 Agnes St. Friday after fire ripped through the building early Boxing Day. Dan Turnbull/Global News

Two local politicians are collecting donations for 31 people displaced by two fires over the Christmas season.

Twenty-five people lost their homes on Boxing Day after an apartment fire on Agnes Street led to a total loss — the building had to be demolished. Six others were displaced by a Furby Street fire.

READ MORE: ‘What do you do?’ Families lose everything in West End apartment fire

The Red Cross provided support — hotel beds, meals and medicine — for 72 hours, a spokesman said previously.

However, those left homeless will now have to find new places to live.

According to a news release, NDP MP Leah Gazan and NDP MLA Lisa Naylor are now hosting a drop-off site for donations, including clothing, diapers, hygiene products, bedding, towels and other household items.

The site is at 892 Sargent Ave. and will be open Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Crews battle large fire at Winnipeg building under construction
Crews battle large fire at Winnipeg building under construction
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWinnipeg CentreLeah GazanAgnes Street fireLisa Naylor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.