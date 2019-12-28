Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Science

‘A new dawn’: Christina Koch sets women’s record for longest spaceflight

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated December 28, 2019 4:00 pm
FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. .
FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. . (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Christina Koch is on a space mission longer than that of any other female astronaut before her.

READ MORE: Countdowns, ceremonies and MoonPies — How the U.S. is marking 50 years since the lunar landing

NASA said Saturday that Koch surpassed the previous women’s record for a single spaceflight. The agency described the milestone as a new day and a new dawn.

“Congrats, Christina, on reaching new heights,” NASA tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous record of 288 days was set by Peggy Whitson, the former commander of the International Space Station (ISS).

“I’m very happy for you,” Whitson said in a video congratulating Koch that was shot inside a zero-gravity facility.

“And we all know gravity sucks.”

Koch is on her first spaceflight. NASA says she is slated to spend a total of 328 consecutive days working at the ISS. She is participating in research and station maintenance, among other activities, NASA says.

She also participated in the historic all-female spacewalk with astronaut Jessica Meir during the fall.

Story continues below advertisement
Astronauts who participated in first all-female spacewalk in human history speak
Astronauts who participated in first all-female spacewalk in human history speak

According to a bio on NASA’s website, Koch is an electrical engineer who was selected to become a U.S. astronaut in 2013. She completed her training two years later.

The record for longest spaceflight by a U.S. male astronaut is held by Scott Kelly, with 340 days.

The world record is 15 months, set in the 1990s by a Russian cosmonaut aboard the former Mir space station, the Associated Press reports.

READ MORE: David Saint-Jacques gets hero’s welcome in return to space agency headquarters

The Canadian record for longest spaceflight is 204 days, set by David Saint-Jacques this year.

–With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NASASpaceInternational Space StationISSastronautsChristina Kochlongest space flight recordspaceflight
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.