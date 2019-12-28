2 suspects arrested after gunshot fired in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested after Montreal police were called to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in the early hours of Saturday morning after a gunshot was fired inside a residence.

According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, the incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Saint-Georges Street near Montée Sainte-Marie. There were no injuries.

Police say a firearm was found at the scene. The two suspects are being held at a detention centre and will be questioned by investigators.

An investigation to further determine the circumstances around the incident is underway.

