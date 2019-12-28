Man slain in Maples in Winnipeg’s 44th homicide in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man was killed in The Maples Friday, police sources confirmed to Global News.

The Winnipeg Police Service wouldn’t officially confirm there was a homicide, but did say police are investigating a serious incident in the neighbourhood.

Police are expected to provide more information tomorrow.

The latest slaying makes for 44 homicides in the city in 2019, surpassing the previous murder record by three.

The previous record — 41 murders — was set in 2011.

More to come.

42:22 Global News Investigates: Winnipeg’s Crime Wave Global News Investigates: Winnipeg’s Crime Wave

Story continues below advertisement