Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man slain in Maples in Winnipeg’s 44th homicide in 2019

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 11:55 am
Updated December 28, 2019 12:13 pm
A man was killed in The Maples yesterday, police sources have confirmed.
A man was killed in The Maples yesterday, police sources have confirmed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man was killed in The Maples Friday, police sources confirmed to Global News.

The Winnipeg Police Service wouldn’t officially confirm there was a homicide, but did say police are investigating a serious incident in the neighbourhood.

Police are expected to provide more information tomorrow.

The latest slaying makes for 44 homicides in the city in 2019, surpassing the previous murder record by three.

READ MORE: Man found assaulted Christmas morning is Winnipeg’s 43rd homicide of the year

The previous record — 41 murders — was set in 2011.

More to come.

Global News Investigates: Winnipeg’s Crime Wave
Global News Investigates: Winnipeg’s Crime Wave
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimewinnipegWinnipeg crimeCity of WinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.