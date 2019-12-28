Boil water advisory for St. Malo area after a line break

Send this page to someone via email

The community of St. Malo is under a boil water advisory after officials say there was a line break Friday for the southern Manitoba community.

People in the area are being asked that all water be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it’s used for drinking and making ice, preparing drinks such as infant formula, washing food and brushing teeth.

Officials say people don’t have to boil water for chores like washing dishes or laundry. Adults and older children who can avoid swallowing the water are also able to wash, bathe or shower in the tap water, but young children should be sponge bathed.

0:25 Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says Canada ‘on schedule’ to lift remaining boil water advisories Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says Canada ‘on schedule’ to lift remaining boil water advisories

In a public notice on the Rural Municipality of De Salaberry’s website it says the line break has led to a loss of water pressure in the distribution system that can compromise the safety of the water.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone seeking further information can contact the water system at 204-433-7406, the regional drinking water officer at 204-371-7421 or Health Links at 204-788-8200 (toll free at 1-888-315-9257).