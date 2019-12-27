Menu

World

Girl dies after suffering cardiac arrest on U.S. flight

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 27, 2019 1:21 pm
Updated December 27, 2019 1:26 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Child dies after flight returned to LAX for medical emergency

LOS ANGELES – A young girl died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight to Seattle from Los Angeles International
Airport, authorities said.

The girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was on a Delta flight when she had the medical problem. The plane, which was still
over Southern California, returned to the airport, KABC-TV reported.

READ MORE: Plane carrying 100 crashes in Kazakhstan, leaving at least 12 dead: officials

Paramedics “furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los
Angeles Fire Department tweeted.

Airport officials said the girl died on the plane, KNBC-TV reported.

There was no immediate indication of anything suspicious about the death, authorities said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
