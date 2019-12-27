Menu

Entertainment

Rapper Blueface faces backlash after throwing money to people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 12:57 pm
Blueface is seen on April 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Blueface is seen on April 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper Blueface has received backlash after he posted a video of himself standing on a black SUV and tossing cash into a crowd of people on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old rapper posted the video to his Instagram page on Tuesday with the caption: “The season of giving.”

In the video, the Thotiana rapper is seen standing on top of the vehicle in Skid Row, a notoriously poverty-stricken area of Los Angeles, and throwing bills into a crowd of many people running to catch the money.

READ MORE: Travis Scott releases ‘Jackboys’ compilation album featuring Offset, Rosalía

View this post on Instagram

The season of giving 💰

A post shared by Blueface (@bluefacebleedem) on

Many people took to social media to respond to the video, calling Blueface’s actions “dehumanizing” and “disrespectful.”

Some people said it was a “good gesture” but “bad delivery.”

DJ Akademiks called Blueface “one of the most generous rappers in the game” and said he was “humbly donating $50,000 to the less fortunate.”

READ MORE: 7 of the biggest celebrity feuds of 2019

Comedian Tiffany Haddish defended Blueface’s actions and said he was carrying on a “tradition” in Los Angeles.

“It’s like tradition. It’s not unusual. It’s actually, from my experience, traditional. I’ve seen it so many times,” Haddish told TMZ. “Those people that’s saying it’s dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven’t lived in the hood.

“I’m from South Central Los Angeles. I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys — things of this nature,” she added.

“I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain,” Haddish continued.

“Are they saying it’s degrading when the men are in the club, throwing money and the women got to pick that money up off the ground with no clothes on?” Haddish asked.

“If he’s throwing out hundreds, he’s possibly making it so somebody can get a room for the night to stay in so they don’t have to be in the cold. You don’t know what blessing that might’ve helped somebody with,” the Girls Trip star said.

Blueface has not commented on the backlash as of this writing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
