Rapper Blueface faces backlash after throwing money to people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row

Rapper Blueface has received backlash after he posted a video of himself standing on a black SUV and tossing cash into a crowd of people on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old rapper posted the video to his Instagram page on Tuesday with the caption: “The season of giving.”

In the video, the Thotiana rapper is seen standing on top of the vehicle in Skid Row, a notoriously poverty-stricken area of Los Angeles, and throwing bills into a crowd of many people running to catch the money.

Many people took to social media to respond to the video, calling Blueface’s actions “dehumanizing” and “disrespectful.”

I’ve been homeless before.

This is BEYOND disrespectful.

There was ZERO good intent here. #blueface treat those people like they were animals, when he could’ve donated to the 3 shelters that are within 3 blocks of that location, helped more people, and let them keep their dignity — Sean Cory Cooper 🎭 🔥 (@SeanCoryCooper) December 24, 2019

Wow. Blueface stood on top of a car and flung money into a crowd of poor people. This is not “the spirit of giving.” This is contempt of the poor mixed with narcissism. Even if his intentions were good, this isn’t ok. Hopefully he has someone advising him. pic.twitter.com/N4QIwZ06HO — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 24, 2019

There's a dreadful video (I won't post it) showing the rapper Blueface standing on a car throwing $ at unhoused &underserved ppl. Some might think that's some "baller shit." Many will think he's "giving back." What he's doing is DEMORALIZING and HUMILIATING ppl who deserve better — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) December 24, 2019

This is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life. Blueface and everyone who supports him should be ashamed. https://t.co/8AXvpPDpEF — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 24, 2019

This is disgusting and de-humanizing. Stop making spectacles out of other people's difficult situations. Capitalism is a system that allows Blueface to have all this money while people are homeless. Just another reason to destroy that shit. https://t.co/5eYK4HCFDu — michael ☭ Ⓥ 🇮🇹🇵🇷 (@ReadAndAct_) December 24, 2019

guess I've been giving money to the homeless the wrong way. I just quietly hand it to them instead of making them crawl around like a dog, nor do I record it on my phone and post it on social media to further humiliate them while feeding my own inflated ego. Thanks Blueface! https://t.co/eAv5b6mcPZ — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 24, 2019

“At least he’s doing something, y’all don’t even give to the homeless” BlueFace is worth $4 mill. He can do one show and get this $50,000 back. He is making in rain on desperate, exploited, and underserved human beings. When you respect someone you put money in their hand. https://t.co/08r0d3Fi3R — kerry sprunger (@NeWWave_Female) December 24, 2019

Some people said it was a “good gesture” but “bad delivery.”

Good gesture with bad delivery. https://t.co/D5pw300y2e — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) December 24, 2019

#Blueface, your heart may have been in the right place and maybe your privilege created blindspots for you, but you cannot help people by humiliating them. The little cash they scraped from the ground isn’t enough to help. There were more effective ways to help. https://t.co/mWbEGE6UOp — Ari Hall אדרה יפה (@adarayaffa) December 24, 2019

If anyone has direct access to rapper #Blueface, please have him reach out to me: I organized a cleanup in Los Angeles, where we picked up 50 tons of trash at a homeless camp. Let’s work together & do some good for LA. pic.twitter.com/6cq1pfMZiZ — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 24, 2019

DJ Akademiks called Blueface “one of the most generous rappers in the game” and said he was “humbly donating $50,000 to the less fortunate.”

They say a lot about BlueFACE but they never mention that he one of the most generous rappers in the game … here he is humbly donating $50,000 to the less fortunate! THANK U BLUEFACE pic.twitter.com/p15qYy0ntP — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 24, 2019

Comedian Tiffany Haddish defended Blueface’s actions and said he was carrying on a “tradition” in Los Angeles.

“It’s like tradition. It’s not unusual. It’s actually, from my experience, traditional. I’ve seen it so many times,” Haddish told TMZ. “Those people that’s saying it’s dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven’t lived in the hood.

“I’m from South Central Los Angeles. I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys — things of this nature,” she added.

“I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain,” Haddish continued.

“Are they saying it’s degrading when the men are in the club, throwing money and the women got to pick that money up off the ground with no clothes on?” Haddish asked.

“If he’s throwing out hundreds, he’s possibly making it so somebody can get a room for the night to stay in so they don’t have to be in the cold. You don’t know what blessing that might’ve helped somebody with,” the Girls Trip star said.

Blueface has not commented on the backlash as of this writing.