Check ice thickness before heading out on Saskatchewan lakes and rivers: officials

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 2:26 pm
Officials said that while many lakes and rivers in Saskatchewan have frozen over, looks can be deceiving. Green Lake RCMP / Supplied

People are being reminded to check the ice thickness before driving or walking on it after a recent incident on a Saskatchewan lake.

Earlier in December, two people headed out for a day of ice fishing on Dore Lake, roughly 115 kilometres north of Big River.

While driving on the lake, their SUV went through the ice despite numerous other vehicles on the ice at the time, police said.

Green Lake RCMP said the two people were able to escape and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officials said that while many lakes and rivers have frozen over, looks can be deceiving.

Ice on some bodies of water is still not thick enough to support the weight of vehicles and/or people.

Clear, hard ice is the only ice recommended for travel, officials said.

They said there should be at least 10 cm (four inches) of ice for walking, 20 cm (eight inches) for a snowmobile or ATV, 30 cm (12 inches) for cars or light trucks, and more than 30 cm (12 inches) to support heavy trucks.

Ice that looks slushy, has thawed and then frozen again, is near moving water, is layered due to sudden temperature changes, or has structures such as pressure ridges should be avoided.

In Saskatoon, ice levels on retention ponds are tested and monitored by the fire department.

Signs are placed at each pond to indicate whether or not it is safe for use.

