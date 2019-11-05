Winnipeg firefighters save dog after falling through thin ice; caution urged around waterways

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers are being reminded to be careful around thin ice after firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into the frigid water of a city retention pond Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the retention pond at Kilcona Off-Leash Dog Park shortly after 7:20 a.m.where an inflatable rescue boat was used to reach the dog, roughly 18 metres from shore.

A release from the city said the dog was in the water for around 20 minutes, but appeared in good health when reunited with her owner on shore.

“No one should risk being on the ice at this time of the year,” said Mark Reshaur, assistant chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) in the release.

“The ice thickness is unpredictable on all waterways and ponds so we encourage all residents to steer clear of these surfaces, as well as the banks surrounding them.”

Parents and teachers are urged to speak to children and students about the dangers of waterways and the city says dog owners should keep their dogs on leash around ice to keep them from chasing geese onto the ice.

The city says all waterways, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds, and rivers, can be dangerous this time of year.

On average the WFPS is called to 200 water and ice safety calls a year, according to the city.

'Danger: Thin Ice': Winnipeg fire paramedics urge caution around city waterways