White Spot staff in Vancouver, Richmond donate wages and tips to charity for Christmas

The Christmas spirit was being felt at two White Spot restaurants in the Lower Mainland.

Staff and management at the Vancouver Kingsway and Richmond Centre locations continued a longstanding tradition Wednesday by donating their their wages and tips to charity.

While the Richmond staff gave to the Richmond Hospital Foundation, money earned at the Kingsway store went to Variety – the Children’s Charity.

“It’s about a day of giving back and helping the kids of B.C.,” White Spot’s business consultant and risk manager Bill Senghera said.

According to the restaurant chain, the staff-led initiative has been taking place every Christmas since 2001, and has raised nearly $243,000 for both charities.

In 2018 alone, both locations raised a combined total of $20,373.

“The holiday season is all about giving, and we’re so proud to continue supporting two very worthy causes in our community with this special initiative,” White Spot president Warren Erhart said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our front- and back-of-house staff members who donate their time each year, and to all of our guests who join in the fun and festivities on Christmas Day.”

Money raised by Variety goes to support children across B.C. who face serious illness or have special needs.

The charity provides grants for specialized equipment, therapies, medical emergencies and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

Global BC has had a long relationship with Variety, having served as the home to the Variety Show of Hearts telethon for more than 50 years.

Since 2010, Variety has distributed more than $30 million to families and organizations in communities across B.C.

