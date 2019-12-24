Menu

Nigerian man dies after less than 24 hours in ICE custody, officials say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 24, 2019 11:05 pm
A Nigerian man died in federal immigration custody over the weekend, days after he was convicted of a sex offence and assault in Maryland.

Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, according to a Monday news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The official cause of death was not immediately determined, but authorities believe Akinyemi killed himself.

READ MORE: Rotten food, mouldy bathrooms found at ICE detention facilities: Watchdog

Akinyemi had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and was convicted last week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Officials said he entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.

He had been in ICE custody for less than 24 hours, authorities said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
