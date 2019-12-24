‘Even after the holiday season is over’: Lethbridge charities in need of year-round support

Send this page to someone via email

As the season of giving comes to an end, charities in Lethbridge are looking to the community to continue their generosity into the new year.

Danielle McIntyre, executive director with the Interfaith Food Bank, said while Lethbridge has been very generous this Christmas, the need for their services is year-round.

“The reality is that people need to eat every day. So even after the holiday season is over, we still need the community to be supporting us.” McIntyre said.

“We’re encouraging people to not forget about us once the holiday season is over and to recognize they can help us out at any time of the year.” Tweet This

Over the Christmas holidays the Interfaith Food Bank ramps up their charity campaigns, asking for donations from the public to help bundle together hundreds of food hampers for families in need.

McIntyre said while the community has been more than helpful this Christmas by donating food for these hampers, the organization is lacking monetary donations.

She said these donations are needed throughout the year to help keep the organization afloat.

“Financial contributions help keep the lights on, pay the staff and of course allow us to offer all the programs we do here,” she said.

“We are seeing a little bit of a decline on the financial side, but we’re really hoping to see some contributions coming in online or in the mail over the Christmas break.” Tweet This

Another organization that’s also felt the pinch this year is Streets Alive Mission.

Streets Alive provides support to people in need through several food and clothing programs throughout the year.

Cam Kissick, the operations manager with Streets Alive, said the organization looks for help from the community throughout the entire year, but sees a surge of donations over the holiday season.

“We get on the plus side of 50 per cent of all of our donations in the time leading from thanksgiving to Christmas for the entire year. Then we see the drop-off,” Kissick said

“But we see over 15,000 people that we’re feeding in our dinner program and that’s year-round.

“So we don’t just do things at the holidays, even though that’s when people tend to think of generosity. We do this all year round.” Tweet This

Monetary donations are accepted by both Streets Alive and Interfaith Food Bank year-round.

McIntyre said all cash donations post dated before Jan. 1, will receive a charitable tax receipt as an added incentive this holiday season.