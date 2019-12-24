13-year-old boy seriously injured in Burnaby hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Humphries Street, near the Burnaby Public Library.

Police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

We’re asking that anyone who was in the area when this collision occurred and witnessed anything suspicious such as a vehicle speeding or skidding to please contact police. Likewise if you have CCTV from the area or dashcam video contact @BurnabyRCMP 2/3 — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) December 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.