Hamilton police officer not criminally responsible for man’s injuries after Tasing: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog has determined a Hamilton police officer who fired his Taser at a man in June is not criminally responsible for the man’s injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened in the parking lot of the Fortinos plaza at Main Street West and Dundurn Street South at about 10 p.m. on June 10. According to the SIU, the man called 911 and told police he was being followed by a group of about 20 people.

When officers arrived, the agency says they determined the man was under the influence of cocaine and appeared to be paranoid.

The SIU says an officer offered to drive the man to stay with a family member. When he tried to usher the man into the police cruiser, the agency says the man pushed the officer aside and began running toward his own vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The officer then fired his conducted energy weapon, according to the SIU, and the man fell to the ground, hitting the pavement and suffering serious injuries to his face.

Joseph Martino, interim director of the SIU, says the officer had good cause to believe the man would have fled in his vehicle and driven while intoxicated. Martino also says the officer’s use of the energy weapon on the man was justified.