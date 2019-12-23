Edmontonian looking for Good Samaritan who returned $2,500 in lost Christmas money

An Edmonton woman is hoping to be reunited with a young man who returned her family’s Christmas money to the bank after she lost it in the parking lot.
Allison Mclaren visited the TD Bank at Callingwood Marketplace on Friday, where she took out just under $2,500 for Christmas shopping. She said her family doesn’t use debit or credit cards for purchases, just cash.
She said that she just got a new jacket and didn’t realize the front pockets have a second opening on the side where the envelope slipped out.
“My stomach dropped, I was so scared.” she said.
Mclaren returned to the parking lot to search it, and decided to check in the bank itself “if by chance” someone had turned it in.
“It was kind of a Christmas miracle.”
She said that without the money, her family may not have been able to afford Christmas dinner.
“It kind of restored my faith in humanity,” she said.
Now, Mclaren said her family is sharing the story in hopes they can connect with the young man who returned the cash so they can thank him in person.
“Thank you so much for being a kind human being. Our Christmas wouldn’t have been the same without that.
“I wish him a very merry Christmas.”
