Edmontonian looking for Good Samaritan who returned $2,500 in lost Christmas money

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton woman is hoping to be reunited with a young man who returned her family’s Christmas money to the bank after she lost it in the parking lot.

Allison Mclaren visited the TD Bank at Callingwood Marketplace on Friday, where she took out just under $2,500 for Christmas shopping. She said her family doesn’t use debit or credit cards for purchases, just cash.

“[I] put the envelope in my pocket, went home,” Mclaren said in an interview Monday. “[I] went to pull the envelope out of my pocket and realized it wasn’t there.”

She said that she just got a new jacket and didn’t realize the front pockets have a second opening on the side where the envelope slipped out.

“My stomach dropped, I was so scared.” she said.

The money was lost Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in the parking lot at the TD Bank at Callingwood Marketplace. Les Knight / Global News

Mclaren returned to the parking lot to search it, and decided to check in the bank itself “if by chance” someone had turned it in.

Story continues below advertisement

“[A] young man just found it, came in, he didn’t even open the envelope,” Mclaren said. “[He] just went in and turned it in, and said someone had dropped it in the parking lot.

“It was kind of a Christmas miracle.” Tweet This

She said that without the money, her family may not have been able to afford Christmas dinner.

“It kind of restored my faith in humanity,” she said.

Now, Mclaren said her family is sharing the story in hopes they can connect with the young man who returned the cash so they can thank him in person.

“Thank you so much for being a kind human being. Our Christmas wouldn’t have been the same without that. Tweet This

“I wish him a very merry Christmas.”