Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston minor hockey team delivers holiday cards to seniors

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 1:59 pm
Kingston minor hockey team gives back this holiday season
WATCH: The Kingston Ice Wolves stopped by Providence Manor on Monday to hand-deliver homemade Christmas cards to residents.

The anticipation of Christmas morning is mounting for many children across Kingston now that the holiday break has begun.

For one group of kids, they spent their first weekend away from the classroom making cards for the residents of Providence Manor senior home.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Kingston over the 2019 holiday season

The Kingston Ice Wolves atom hockey team paid a visit to the manor on Monday morning, handing out homemade holiday cards to each resident.

It was an idea that came to Amaya Silva after watching a video of children delivering cards to the families of soldiers who were overseas for the holidays.

“I watched videos of these families alone on Christmas without loved ones and I thought of people here who, if their family couldn’t come visit, at least they can have one of our cards,” said Silva.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the recipients was Theresa Miller, who had an ear-to-ear smile when one of the players hand-delivered her card.

“It’s so thoughtful, and they did a fine job of putting them together and wishing us a merry Christmas and signing all of their names,” Miller said. “It really brightened our day.”

READ MORE: Plenty of potatoes for Kingston’s Partners in Mission Food Bank

Silva plans on making the card giveaway a tradition each holiday season.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyKingstonkingston ontarioMinor Hockeykingston hockeyIce Wolveshockey team gives backIceWolvesKingston IceWolvesKingston minor league hockeyMinor League Hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.