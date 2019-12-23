Kingston minor hockey team delivers holiday cards to seniors

Send this page to someone via email

The anticipation of Christmas morning is mounting for many children across Kingston now that the holiday break has begun.

For one group of kids, they spent their first weekend away from the classroom making cards for the residents of Providence Manor senior home.

The Kingston Ice Wolves atom hockey team paid a visit to the manor on Monday morning, handing out homemade holiday cards to each resident.

It was an idea that came to Amaya Silva after watching a video of children delivering cards to the families of soldiers who were overseas for the holidays.

“I watched videos of these families alone on Christmas without loved ones and I thought of people here who, if their family couldn’t come visit, at least they can have one of our cards,” said Silva.

The @k_icewolves stopped by Providence Manor, to deliver Christmas cards they made for the residents. The team also sang happy birthday to Jim, who is turning 100 this week. @CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/xVIremPVVP — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) December 23, 2019

One of the recipients was Theresa Miller, who had an ear-to-ear smile when one of the players hand-delivered her card.

“It’s so thoughtful, and they did a fine job of putting them together and wishing us a merry Christmas and signing all of their names,” Miller said. “It really brightened our day.”

Silva plans on making the card giveaway a tradition each holiday season.