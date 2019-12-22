Volunteers serve turkey dinners to 1,000 vulnerable Calgarians ahead of Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers served over 100 turkeys to more than 1,000 Calgarians who are less fortunate on Sunday.

The Victory Outreach Foundation hosted the annual event at three churches across the city.

Pastor Sharon Williams said it is crucial to help the vulnerable and ensure everyone gets a warm Christmas meal.

“I think it’s really important to always have people who are overlooked in our vision,” she said.

“We believe it’s really important to give, to call people that don’t have a home into our family. Everybody is welcome. There’s a seat for everybody. We try to meet the needs spiritually, emotionally, physically. We want to give a gift to every child and we want to make sure tummies are full and families are happy.”

READ MORE: Church offers Blue Christmas service for those struggling through holidays

Story continues below advertisement

Dan and Bernice Schleppe served meals with their family, who has been involved with Victory Outreach for 25 years.

“It’s a time to share and celebrate with people. There [are] so many people who have a lot less in life and we just want to be part of their lives too and bring some joy of Christ and Christmas to them,” he said.

Bernice enjoys reaching out to help others through the event.

“I think it’s really nice at this time of year to serve others and to just be a blessing to people that don’t have a lot,” she said.

“Give them a little bit of joy [during what] can be actually a very difficult time of year for a lot of people.”