Kelowna Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak signed by NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has earned himself an early Christmas present.
The 18-year-old tweeted on Saturday that he had inked his first NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The teen from Yorkton, Sask., called the signing a “dream come true.”
The Golden Knights said Korczak’s contract is a three-year, entry-level deal.
Korczak is expected to remain with the Rockets.
The team is currently in the midst of a holiday break but will be back in action on Dec. 27 against the Kamloops Blazers.
