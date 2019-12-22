Menu

Sports

Kelowna Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak signed by NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 1:08 pm
On Saturday, Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak announced he had signed his first NHL contract. .
Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has earned himself an early Christmas present.

The 18-year-old tweeted on Saturday that he had inked his first NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets players rank among top 40 heading into NHL draft

The teen from Yorkton, Sask., called the signing a “dream come true.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets lead WHL at NHL Draft with 4 players selected

The Golden Knights said Korczak’s contract is a three-year, entry-level deal.

Rocket Report mid-season check in
Korczak is expected to remain with the Rockets.

The team is currently in the midst of a holiday break but will be back in action on Dec. 27 against the Kamloops Blazers.

