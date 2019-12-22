Kelowna Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak signed by NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has earned himself an early Christmas present.

The 18-year-old tweeted on Saturday that he had inked his first NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets players rank among top 40 heading into NHL draft

The teen from Yorkton, Sask., called the signing a “dream come true.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets lead WHL at NHL Draft with 4 players selected

Dream come true signing my first NHL contract with the @GoldenKnights can’t thank everyone enough for all the support! You’re next @Korzy19 pic.twitter.com/6CL7zFOiat — Kaedan Korczak (@Korczak21) December 22, 2019

The Golden Knights said Korczak’s contract is a three-year, entry-level deal.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Rocket Report mid-season check in Rocket Report mid-season check in

Korczak is expected to remain with the Rockets.

The team is currently in the midst of a holiday break but will be back in action on Dec. 27 against the Kamloops Blazers.