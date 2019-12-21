Conservative Party pushes back policy convention as it preps for leadership election

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party of Canada is rescheduling a convention that was supposed to be held this spring while it plans for the election of a new leader.

The 2020 policy convention was originally planned for April in Toronto, but will now be held in November in Quebec City.

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday.

Conservative Party director of communications Cory Hann said on Twitter the decision to delay the event “was made so greater focus could be given to the details (and) organization around our leadership election process.”

The party has not yet announced a date for when it would be electing a new leader to replace Andrew Scheer.

.@CPC_HQ’s *policy* convention has been rescheduled. It will be in November now instead of April. This decision was made so greater focus could be given to the details & organization around our leadership election process. There’s nothing to announce around leadership #cdnpoli — Cory Hann (@coryhann) December 21, 2019

Scheer’s political future was the topic of speculation for months after the party failed to topple the Liberal government in the October general election despite a string of scandals.

Scheer stepped down on Dec. 12, citing family reasons.

But as Global News first reported, Scheer’s resignation also came after word spread internally that he had received party funds to cover the difference in the cost of his children’s private schooling in Ottawa compared with his riding in Regina.

A Conservative Party official said last week that it was a normal practice for political parties to partially pay for expenses associated with moving, and all proper procedures were followed.

The party is also probing a dramatic rise in Scheer’s office expenses, Global News reported this week, citing Tory insiders.

Conservatives cancelled April convention in Toronto, now November in Quebec City. Delayed so “greater focus could be given to the details and organization around the Conservative leadership election process.” But I’m told no decision on when they’ll pick leader to replace Scheer. — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) December 21, 2019

Hann said that the spending reflects an uptick in party activities during an election year.

Scheer has received the blessing of the Tory caucus to stay on as leader until a successor has been named.

–With files from The Canadian Press