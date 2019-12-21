Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Conservative Party pushes back policy convention as it preps for leadership election

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 4:48 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 4:57 pm
The factors likely behind Scheer resigning as Conservative leader
WATCH ABOVE (Dec. 12): The factors likely behind Scheer resigning as Conservative leader

The Conservative Party of Canada is rescheduling a convention that was supposed to be held this spring while it plans for the election of a new leader.

The 2020 policy convention was originally planned for April in Toronto, but will now be held in November in Quebec City.

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday.

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer resigns: What (and who) could be next for the Conservatives

Conservative Party director of communications Cory Hann said on Twitter the decision to delay the event “was made so greater focus could be given to the details (and) organization around our leadership election process.”

The party has not yet announced a date for when it would be electing a new leader to replace Andrew Scheer.

Story continues below advertisement

Scheer’s political future was the topic of speculation for months after the party failed to topple the Liberal government in the October general election despite a string of scandals.

Scheer stepped down on Dec. 12, citing family reasons.

But as Global News first reported, Scheer’s resignation also came after word spread internally that he had received party funds to cover the difference in the cost of his children’s private schooling in Ottawa compared with his riding in Regina.

READ MORE: Top Tories probing over $900K in Scheer office expenses

A Conservative Party official said last week that it was a normal practice for political parties to partially pay for expenses associated with moving, and all proper procedures were followed.

The party is also probing a dramatic rise in Scheer’s office expenses, Global News reported this week, citing Tory insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Hann said that the spending reflects an uptick in party activities during an election year.

Scheer has received the blessing of the Tory caucus to stay on as leader until a successor has been named.

–With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoAndrew ScheerQuebec CityCanadian Federal ElectionConservative Party of CanadaConservative LeadershipCPCpolicy conventionCPC leadership contest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.