Missing woman last seen in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Monique Macpherson, 29, was last seen Dec. 13 in Winnipeg’s downtown.

Macpherson is 5’2”, 120 lbs., with a thin build, brown eyes, and short auburn hair that is shaved on both sides.

Police are concerned for Macpherson’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Macpherson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

