Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Missing Woman

Missing woman last seen in downtown Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 6:38 pm
Monique Macpherson, 29.
Monique Macpherson, 29. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Monique Macpherson, 29, was last seen Dec. 13 in Winnipeg’s downtown.

Macpherson is 5’2”, 120 lbs., with a thin build, brown eyes, and short auburn hair that is shaved on both sides.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find missing mother and infant son

Police are concerned for Macpherson’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Macpherson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegmissing personMissing WomanDowntown Winnipeg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.