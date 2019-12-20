Missing woman last seen in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Monique Macpherson, 29, was last seen Dec. 13 in Winnipeg’s downtown.
Macpherson is 5’2”, 120 lbs., with a thin build, brown eyes, and short auburn hair that is shaved on both sides.
Police are concerned for Macpherson’s well-being.
Anyone with information on Macpherson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
