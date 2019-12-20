Menu

Health

Health officials declare whooping cough outbreak in two areas of New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 11:47 am
This Monday, Sept. 19, 2011 file photo shows an empty bottle of Tetanus, Diphthera and Pertussis, (whooping cough) vaccine at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, Calif. .
This Monday, Sept. 19, 2011 file photo shows an empty bottle of Tetanus, Diphthera and Pertussis, (whooping cough) vaccine at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, Calif. . AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Health officials in New Brunswick have declared an outbreak of whooping cough in the Moncton and Miramichi areas.

Dr. Yves Leger, medical officer of health for the province’s eastern region, says Public Health is monitoring the situation closely and working with health-care professionals and the public to decrease the risk.

READ MORE: N.B. minister pushes for mandatory vaccinations amid disease outbreak

Whooping cough begins with cold-like symptoms and worsens over a period of several weeks to include serious coughing spells.

Leger says the best way to protect yourself against whooping cough is through immunization.

While anyone can contract the disease, whooping cough is most dangerous for babies and young children who have not received all doses of the vaccine.

Individuals exhibiting symptoms are encouraged to contact their health-care provider.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
