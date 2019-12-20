Trent Lakes man arrested following armed standoff with OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested a man on Thursday following a three-hour armed standoff with officers in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Peterborough County OPP say officers responded to a 911 call around 2:45 p.m. reporting a man, allegedly armed with a firearm, had entered the complainant’s residence on Fire Route 352, just east of the village of Kinmount.

OPP say the suspect fled the residence prior to their arrival. Around 3:30 p.m., police say he was located in his vehicle but fled into the bush on foot.

According to OPP, officers from Haliburton Highlands OPP, the Central Region emergency response team and the Central Region tactics and rescue unit also attended the scene.

Around 7:45 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident and transported to hospital, OPP say.

On Friday, 29-year-old Ryan Tucker, of Trent Lakes was charged with:

Two counts of intimidation of a justice-system participant

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Unlawfully being in a dwelling or house

Pointing a firearm

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 23.

