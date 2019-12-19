Former Equality Party MNA Neil Cameron dies at 81

Send this page to someone via email

At age 81, former Equality Party MNA and history teacher Neil Cameron died on Thursday.

Born in Weyburn, Sask., Cameron moved to Quebec in 1966 where he went on to study at Sir George Williams University and McGill University where he earned a Ph.D in history.

Cameron taught history at Concordia University, McGill and John Abbott College for over three decades.

He also worked as a journalist and columnist for a number of years, where he published in media outlets across the country, according to a biography on his website.

Cameron is known for his political involvement with Bill 101, Quebec’s French Language law, where he and three others were elected to the National Assembly under the banner of the Anglo protest Equality Party.

He was a Member of the National Assembly for the riding of Jacques-Cartier from 1989 to 1994.

In 1994, Cameron ran for re-election with the Equality Party in the riding of Jacques-Cartier, where he was defeated by Liberal Geoff Kelley.

Kelley’s son, current MNA Greg Kelley, posted on social media the news about Cameron’s passing.

Kelley said Cameron worked “diligently as a member of the Education Committee, the Committee on the Future of Hydro-Electric Power, the Belanger-Campeau Committee, as well as the Expert Committee on the Political Implications of Sovereignty.”

Cameron is survived by his ex-wife and two children. Funeral arrangements have yet to be determined.