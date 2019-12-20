Funeral for fallen Manitoba RCMP officer Allan Poapst is Friday – here’s how to attend or watch

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands are expected to pay their last respects to a fallen Manitoba RCMP officer Friday.

The regimental service for Const. Allan Poapst will be held at Bell MTS Place starting at 11 a.m.

Tonight, officers from across the country are preparing for tomorrow, when we’ll gather to honour one of our own. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/pH32oy7iPr — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 20, 2019

Poapst, a father of three teenage girls, died in a two vehicle T-bone crash just east of Route 90 and the Perimeter Highway Dec. 13.

Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said hundreds of officers from across North America are expected to attend the service, which is also open to the public.

Police say hundreds of law enforcement officers, military personnel, and other first-responders, will march through downtown Winnipeg prior to the funeral.

The processional is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m. It will start at RBC Convention Centre and head north on Edmonton Street, turning east onto Graham Avenue, before continuing on to Bell MTS Place.

The arena doors at Portage Avenue and Donald Street will open at 10 a.m. and guests should be seated by 10:45 a.m.

For those who cannot attend, Global News will be livestreaming the service.

Those wishing to pass along condolences can email RCMP.Condolences-Condolences.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

