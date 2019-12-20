Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Oshawa realtor gift wraps house for new owners

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 8:29 am
Oshawa realtor gift wraps house for new owners
An Oshawa realtor has decided to gift wrap an entire house while collecting donations for charity. Brittany Rosen gets a glimpse of the process.

An Oshawa, Ont. realtor wants to make Christmas extra special for his clients this year.

Stuart Smith, a realtor with Coldwell Banker 2M Realty, decided to gift wrap an entire house while collecting donations for charity.

WATCH: Outlet Collection Mall gift wrapping station raises money for United Way

“I know that it’s a young family moving in here. The kids are really excited,” Smith said.

Braving bone-chilling temperatures and swirls of flurries, it took about five hours for Smith and his family to wrap the house, located near Rossland Road and Mary Street in Oshawa.

Lucky for the realtor, he has plenty of experience gift-wrapping homes.

“Ten years ago, I was helping my friend buy a house and the house he ended up buying was one of my listings,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was closing on Dec. 19, and I thought, ‘what a good idea to gift wrap the house for my friend.'”

WATCH: How to wrap oddly-shaped gifts

Smith shared a video of his team wrapping his friend’s house exactly 10-years-ago to the day.

The wrapping paper he uses is donated from a label supply company in Whitby that donates their end-of-rolls.

In addition to wrapping the house, Smith is collecting donations for the Pregnancy Help Centre of Durham. He hopes to inspire his 10-year-old son to also give back.

“It’s cool that he gets to donate all those things,” Smith’s son Oliver said. “But I probably won’t do this when I’m older.”

READ MORE: How to make gift-giving more sustainable

As for whether the realtor plans to continue the house-wrapping tradition, he says to ask him again in 10 years.

QUIZ: Do you recycle it or trash it? This is what you should do with common holiday items
QUIZ: Do you recycle it or trash it? This is what you should do with common holiday items
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaWhitbyAjaxPickeringDurhamclaringtonUxbridgeScugogport perryGift WrappingColdwell Banker 2M RealityStuart Smith
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.