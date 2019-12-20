Oshawa realtor gift wraps house for new owners

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont. realtor wants to make Christmas extra special for his clients this year.

Stuart Smith, a realtor with Coldwell Banker 2M Realty, decided to gift wrap an entire house while collecting donations for charity.

“I know that it’s a young family moving in here. The kids are really excited,” Smith said.

Braving bone-chilling temperatures and swirls of flurries, it took about five hours for Smith and his family to wrap the house, located near Rossland Road and Mary Street in Oshawa.

Lucky for the realtor, he has plenty of experience gift-wrapping homes.

“Ten years ago, I was helping my friend buy a house and the house he ended up buying was one of my listings,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was closing on Dec. 19, and I thought, ‘what a good idea to gift wrap the house for my friend.'”

Smith shared a video of his team wrapping his friend’s house exactly 10-years-ago to the day.

The wrapping paper he uses is donated from a label supply company in Whitby that donates their end-of-rolls.

In addition to wrapping the house, Smith is collecting donations for the Pregnancy Help Centre of Durham. He hopes to inspire his 10-year-old son to also give back.

“It’s cool that he gets to donate all those things,” Smith’s son Oliver said. “But I probably won’t do this when I’m older.”

As for whether the realtor plans to continue the house-wrapping tradition, he says to ask him again in 10 years.

1:27 QUIZ: Do you recycle it or trash it? This is what you should do with common holiday items QUIZ: Do you recycle it or trash it? This is what you should do with common holiday items