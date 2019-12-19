‘Emotional shock:’ Mix-up of women’s bodies at funeral home leads to lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Nova Scotia woman whose remains were mistakenly cremated after a bizarre mix-up has filed a lawsuit against a funeral home in rural Berwick.

The remains of 65-year-old Sandra Bennett were supposed to be in an open casket during a visitation on Dec. 27, 2017 at the Serenity Funeral Home, but instead the Bennett family was presented with the embalmed remains of 96-year-old Myrtle Wilson.

READ MORE: Body mix-up at Nova Scotia funeral home ‘unacceptable,’ minister says

In a statement of claim filed this week, the Bennett family says funeral director Ted McCreadie tried to persuade the family that the woman in the casket was their loved one.

The statement says McCreadie suggested the family was too upset to recognize her, but the document says he later admitted there had been a terrible error and Bennett’s body had been cremated by mistake.

Story continues below advertisement

Family members say they suffered severe emotional shock, post-traumatic stress and depression as a result of the funeral home’s negligence, and they are claiming payment of damages and related costs.

READ MORE: Woman’s body switched at funeral home, accidentally cremated: grieving family

None of the allegations has been proven in court and the funeral home has yet to file a statement of defence.